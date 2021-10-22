Southwest Michigan First announces new CEO

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Southwest Michigan First announced its new CEO Friday, filling the role vacated by former Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield who resigned after just two weeks on the job.

Jonas Peterson will serve as the next CEO of the Kalamazoo-based organization.

He's scheduled to start on January 5.

Peterson was appointed after a six-month national search following the resignation of Lee Chatfield back in February.

Chatfield's appointment caused a bit of controversy in the community due to his record on LGBTQ+ rights.