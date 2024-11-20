Smoke detectors save woman, pets from Kalamazoo house fire

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo woman was displaced after her house caught fire Tuesday afternoon.

The fire broke out in the 1700 block of Egleston Avenue before 4:20 p.m., according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS).

We’re told firefighters arrived in under two minutes of receiving a call from a neighbor. The fire was contained in 10 minutes.

Public safety officials say the homeowner was sleeping when the fire started but was woken up by smoke detectors. She made it out safely with her two dogs.

The woman tried to go back inside to save her cat, but KDPS says they persuaded her to stay outside where it was safe. There were no signs of the cat but officials believe it took off through the back door, which was open.

The fire damaged a bedroom but the rest of the home was mostly untouched, according to public safety officials. Investigators say the fire was started by accident. The American Red Cross arrived to help the homeowner afterward.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety

KDPS says the incident is an example of why it’s important to keep working smoke detectors in the home.

“Check and make sure your smoke detectors are activated and operable, as they likely saved this resident’s life and home,” says Fire Marshal Scott Brooks.

Homeowners are encouraged to call 311 for more about Kalamazoo’s free installation program for smoke detectors.

