Signs of the season: facilities close at parks in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Fall is upon us and that means many of the facilities we enjoy in parks across our state are entering hibernation as the season closes.

The City of Kalamazoo announced restrooms, water fountains, and vehicle gates at some city parks are officially closed until May 1.

Spring Valley Park, Milham Park, Woods Lake Park, and Fairmount Dog Park are all impacted. Gates at Versluis Dickinson Park will remain closed after Fall Softball is completed, city officials tell FOX 17.

Parks are still open starting at 8 a.m. until sunset with parking nearby.

Kalamazoo's municipal golf course is open year-round as weather allows.

The closures come as seasonal employments end and maintenance becomes too costly during winter months.

You can keep an eye on your favorite City of Kalamazoo park here.

