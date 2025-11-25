KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two neighboring southwest Michigan towns are showing what sportsmanship looks like as one high school football team wraps up a historic season, and the other continues on to the state finals.

In Vicksburg, a sign reading "Good Luck, Bulldogs! From Schoolcraft" stands just outside the high school's football stadium.

Julie Dunmire

Meanwhile, in Schoolcraft, signs show hometown pride for their own Eagles heading to Ford Field this weekend.

"I think it's great. Even though they're still playing, they're not just focused on themselves," said Easton Moughton, Vicksburg's junior quarterback.

Signs in neighboring football communities spread school spirit, sportsmanship

This year marked a breakthrough season for Vicksburg High School football. The Bulldogs made the local record books.

"First time in school history we won the district title, and then we went even farther, and won a regional final. Made it to the final 4 this year," Moughton said.

Senior Luke Deal, who plays offensive and defensive line, described the experience as unforgettable.

"It was awesome. I mean, obviously we've never made it this far. So it was really cool to get on the bus, get on the charter bus, have all the fans— it was fun this year," Deal said.

The team's success sparked a unique tradition. Several players bleached their hair blonde after winning the district final, with more teammates following suit after the regional victory.

"So a couple of the guys did it on the team, after our district final. And everyone kind of followed suit after that, after we won regionals," said senior Michael Johnson, who plays halfback and middle linebacker.

Though their playoff run ended shorter than hoped, the players remain positive about their historic season.

"It was fun. I wish we could have kept going, and played longer," said junior Travis Hostetler, a wide receiver and defensive back.

Junior Maguire Bowles, who plays wide receiver and corner, reflected on the bittersweet ending.

"I'm going to definitely miss the seniors. That was probably the worst part about losing, but it's going to be memorable for us," Bowles said.

Despite their own season ending, the Vicksburg team is rallying behind their neighbors. Schoolcraft High School's Eagles are headed to Ford Field for the state championship.

"Yes, very excited, it's good to see other schools near us, doing well," said senior Anthony Marchese, who plays halfback and outside linebacker.

For neighbors wanting to watch Schoolcraft's championship game, online streaming services are available. Tickets to the game were priced around $20, at last check.

