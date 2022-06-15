'Show Me the Money' event to be held in Eastside Kalamazoo on Thursday, June 23

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Eastside Kalamazoo neighborhood event “Show Me the Money” will returning on Thursday, June 23. It will be held at the Eastside Sunrise Plaza from 4 p.m.-7 p.m.

The goal of the event is to promote financial literacy, mortgage preparation, and credit repair. It will feature half-hour long panels hosted by Buddy Hannah. Hannah is a former radio talk show host who currently hosts the podcast Let’s Talk Money. Realtor Twala Lockett-Jones, who wrote the children’s book Princess Mackie Buys a House, will participate in a panel. She will also be signing copies of her book. “I wrote Princess Mackie Buys a House to introduce the topic of real estate to young people in hopes of increasing the declining Black homeownership in this country,” said Lockett-Jones. “Homeownership is the cornerstone of building generational wealth in America. It is imperative to plant seeds of homeownership in our children early and often so that they can understand this as a true possibility for them in the future.”

Kalamazoo Land Bank Princess Mackie Buys a House

The event will also include games and vendors. The Lunchbox Food Truck will be available from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. A food ticket will be given to participants after filling out a survey. Children will be served for free. The event is being sponsored by the Kalamazoo Eastside Neighborhood Association, Kalamazoo County Land Bank, and Vibrant Kalamazoo.

“The Kalamazoo County Land Bank Authority is proud of the work being done through the support of Vibrant Kalamazoo and our subcommittee Affirmative Marketing in assisting the Eastside Neighborhood Association in the ‘Show Me the Monkey’ project,” said Kalamazoo County Land Bank Executive Director Sid Ellis. “This collaboration is a much-needed venture during the housing shortage in our community. It is important that families have housing and more important that they understand the opportunities they have for home ownership in building generational wealth.”

Kalamazoo Land Bank Eastside Sunrise Plaza

This year’s “Show Me the Money” event will be held on Thursday, June 23 from 4 p.m.-7 p.m.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube