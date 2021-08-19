Shots fired into Kalamazoo home overnight

KALAMAZOO — Police say several shots were fired into a Kalamazoo home overnight with seven people inside.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. along Hawley on Thursday.

According to Kalamazoo police, they received several reports of shots fired in the area. They arrested a 17-year-old on weapons and drug charges , but they don't believe the suspect was the one who fired the shots into the home.

Children were inside the home at the time. Police say four of them were under the age of 10, but no one was hurt.

Call police at (269) 337-8120 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100 if you have any information.