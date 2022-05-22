Shots fired in Kalamazoo, police still investigating

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — On Saturday night, shots were fired near Mills and Lake Street, injuring one person.

Officers of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a call about shots fired on Saturday night. A victim was found on Mills St. with gunshot wounds, officers say.

The victim's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety encourages any one with relevant information to contact Silent Observer or KDPS, saying that there is limited information about the suspect at this time.