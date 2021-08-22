Shooting in Kalamazoo leaves one hospitalized

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person is healing from a gunshot wound in Kalamazoo.

On Sunday, August 22, 2021, at approximately 11:30 a.m., officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to reports of gunfire in the 1400 block of East Stockbridge Avenue.

Officers arrived in the area and located evidence consistent with the above report. While officers were investigating a victim arrived at a local hospital suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Anyone having any information regarding this incident or any other incident involving recent gun violence is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 488-8911 or Silent Observer at 343-2100 /.

