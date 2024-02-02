Watch Now
Sheriff: Medical emergency in Kalamazoo Co. Jail leads to suspect’s death

Posted at 4:14 PM, Feb 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-02 16:14:22-05

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A suspect died after being taken to the Kalamazoo County Jail, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators say Portage Public Safety officers arrested a suspect Wednesday for domestic violence.

They say he had a medical emergency during the intake process and became unresponsive.

Emergency Medical Services came to the jail and tried to save his life; however, the sheriff’s office says he was taken to the hospital where he died due to a medical condition.

Per protocol, the sheriff’s office requested an independent review of the death, which the Michigan Sheriff’s Association will conduct.

Investigators have not released the name of the person who died.

