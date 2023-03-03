Sheriff, FBI investigate Gull Lake Middle School bomb threat

RICHLAND, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says students at Gull Lake Middle School were evacuated Friday morning because of a bomb threat.

Deputies quickly responded to the school when Kalamazoo County Consolidated Dispatch Authority got a call just after 10 a.m. about the threat.

The sheriff’s office teamed up with school staff to evacuate the school right away.

Deputies, along with Michigan State Police and the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, searched the building with K9s.

They did not find any suspicious items, cleared the building and allowed students to return.

Now, the sheriff’s office is working with the FBI to figure out where the threat came from.

They believe it was a swatting call, similar to other swatting incidents that swept the state a few weeks before.

“Swatting” is referred to as a fake tip which criminals use as a harassment tactic to send emergency services to a nonemergency.

If you have any information about this false bomb threat, call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

