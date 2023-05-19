Sheriff: 5 hurt in Kalamazoo Co. school bus crash

AUGUSTA, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says five people were hurt after a school bus crash Friday.

Deputies responded to Galesburg Augusta Middle School, on West Van Buren Street, just before 3:30 p.m.

They say another car did not stop at a yield sign, causing the school buses to slam on their brakes.

The sheriff’s office says one bus rear ended another.

In total, deputies say five people were hurt in the crash— first responders evaluated and treated all five on scene.

FOX 17 is working to learn who was hurt, along with the extent of their injuries.

The sheriff’s office has not said whether anyone was ticketed because of the crash.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube