Sewer overflows in Kalamazoo

Posted at 3:38 PM, Mar 08, 2022
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo Department of Public services removed a sewer blockage causing a sanitary overflow on March 8, 2022, at 11 a.m.

Public services personnel removed the blockage at 11:30 a.m. on March 8, 2022. Roughly 350 gallons of material were discharged from a manhole.

Regular flow conditions were restored and the originally impacted area is now stable.

Water Reclamation Plant personnel notified the Michigan Department of Environmental, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE), and the Kalamazoo County Environmental Health Unit of the spill per law.

