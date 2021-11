KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Drivers are asked to avoid westbound I-94 at mile marker 78.5 in Kalamazoo County because of a crash, the Kalamazoo County Consolidated Dispatch Authority said.

Units were responding shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday.

“Several” vehicles are involved and one minor injury was reported, Michigan State Police said.

Motorists should look for an alternate route.