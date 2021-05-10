Several arrested on weapons charges during traffic stops in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police say several people are facing weapons charges after handguns were recovered during traffic stops in Kalamazoo.

The first happened around 11 p.m. after someone appeared to be concealing a gun at a local business. Officers soon made a traffic stop and found three firearms in the vehicle. Police say they took three Detroit residents into custody on various weapons charges.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says another Detroit resident was arrested a short time later during another traffic stop. Police seized another handgun from that scene and say the two incidents appear to be related.

Police also say a Kalamazoo resident was arrested around 3:30 a.m. on weapons charges. Officers recovered a handgun from that traffic stop as well.

If you have any information call Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 488-8911 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

