Servers, bartenders in Kalamazoo fight tipped wage changes

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Servers and bartenders in the Kalamazoo area called on state lawmakers to save their tips Monday.

The event is the latest of several after the Michigan Supreme Court ruled an increase to the minimum wage would also come with the elimination of the tipped wage credit in a few years’ time.

Hospitality workers met up at Buffalo Wild Wings demanding legislative action toward the preservation of the tipping system in Michigan.

Starting in February, the tipped credit will be phased out. In other words, servers and bartenders will make at least the standard minimum wage.

Experts say the change would reduce hospitality workers’ income and lead to job cuts at restaurants.

“I'm here to fight for keeping our tips the way that they are and letting us just live our lives,” says Brenda Lindsey, a server at Julianna’s Restaurant.

“I don't think that I personally will be able to survive off of the hourly minimum wage that they are proposing, even with the inflation-based adjustment,” says Nicholas Clemann, a server at Martell’s. “And I think that a lot of people in my position are going to be negatively affected.”

There is still time for lawmakers to preserve the tipped credit and amend the law before it goes into effect, but action would have to be taken soon.

