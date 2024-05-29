Semi driver found dead after swiping 2 vehicles

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP. MICH. — After side-swiping 2 vehicles stopped for a flat tire, a semi went off the road, crashing into nearby trees.

According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called just after 8:15 Tuesday night for the crash on eastbound I-94 near the Climax exit.

The two vehicles were on the shoulder when the semi drifted over the line. Neither person was hurt in the passenger vehicles, but we're told the semi-driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies are withholding the name of the driver ahead of notifying next of kin and are working to find out what caused the crash.