"Scramble mural" painted on Edison Neighborhood intersection to improve pedestrian safety

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — At the intersection of Washington and Portage in Kalamazoo's Edison Neighborhood, there's a mural being painted on the concrete.

Massive flowers and vegetation will mark the spot.

And it's going to do more than just look pretty.

“It’s a ground mural. So it will be on the ground itself. On the pavement. People will drive over it, people will walk over it,” muralist Patrick Hershberger said.

The mural is known as a "scramble mural."

It's designed to clearly identify where pedestrians will be walking.

The Edison Neighborhood Association explained the idea of a "scramble intersection" in a press release.

Essentially, the intersection is designed for traffic on all sides to be stopped at the same time, so people can cross the street in more than one way.

VIDEO:

Mural painted on Edison Neighborhood intersection to improve pedestrian safety

“This allows for you, if you want to go diagonally, go diagonally.” Hershberger said.

It's important for this location, specifically, explained muralist Patrick Hershberger.

“It’s really tough. We have a senior center, that’s adjacent to this, and people with all types of potential maneuverability issues, etc. So sometimes it takes you longer than typical to get across,” Hershberger said.

Members of the community are invited to help paint from 10-4 on Saturday, August 9.

