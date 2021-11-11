Watch
Saugatuck Brewing Kalamazoo moving to downtown area

Posted at 2:45 PM, Nov 11, 2021
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Saugatuck Brewing Company will relocate its Kalamazoo location to the downtown Kalamazoo Area.

The company announced its decision in a news release Thursday.

It’ll be moving to the Peninsula Building at 200 E. Michigan Ave., the former location of the Olde Peninsula Brewpub.

“When the opportunity came about, we began to look into the possibilities of relocating to the Peninsula Building, said Ric Gillette, president of Saugatuck Brewing Company. “We have agreed to purchase the assets of the Olde Peninsula Brewpub & Restaurant, and have entered into an agreement to lease the space from Peregrine Peninsula LLC, the building owner.”

The relocation will happen once the necessary licensing to make the change with the MLCC is complete.

“We will continue to operate as usual at the Westnedge location until we get the go-ahead from the MLCC,” said Michael Biddick, director of food and beverage at the three Saugatuck Brewing Company locations. “We look forward to continuing our pub offerings in the downtown Kalamazoo area.”

