KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo has opened a sandbag pick-up location to help residents and business owners looking to protect their homes in case of severe flooding.

The pick-up station is located at 1330 Portage, in the West parking lot behind Washington Square.

As the rains continue, the City of Kalamazoo is advising drivers to not try and drive through standing water or around barricades. Drivers should find an alternate route instead.