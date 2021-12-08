Salvation Army of Kalamazoo begins annual toy distribution next week

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Salvation Army of Kalamazoo will begin its annual toy distribution beginning Dec. 15 and running through Dec. 17.

Several thousand toys are collected and distributed annually during the holiday season, according to a news release Wednesday.

Area churches, schools, businesses, groups and organizations have donated toys to help the Salvation Army meet demand, with more than 60 participating this year.

Volunteers and staff have set up an area where parents and guardians will be able to “shop” in-person for the children in their households.

“We have been extremely blessed by the outpouring of support from our community in donating toys over the past 40-plus years,” said Captain Ronnie Amick, a local corps officer at the Salvation Army of Kalamazoo. “Toy Shop is one of our favorite times of the year and we love being able to put smiles on parents’ faces knowing that their children will have toys to open on Christmas Day. We anticipate over 1,700 children will receive toys this year. For those families in our communities who are continuing to struggle, the Salvation Army will be there in whatever ways are needed.”

Only families who registered in advance will be able to receive toys for their children.

Each family or individual registered for holiday assistance will also receive a food card allowing them to purchase food items to make their Christmas brighter.