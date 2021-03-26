Kzoo Salvation Army hosts COVID-19 vaccination event on March 30

KALAMAZOO — The Salvation Army in Kalamazoo is helping distribute doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine during an event on March 30.

They're teaming up with the Family Health Center to help distribute the vaccinations to those who are eligible.

People 50 or over or those who are 18 and over with pre-existing conditions may receive the single dose shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“Many of our neighbors in the immediate area have difficulty scheduling or travelling to receive the vaccine. This is a great way for the underserved in our community to get vaccinated. In addition, the single dose version saves a second trip” said Tim Summers, Director of Development for The Kalamazoo Salvation Army.

You can call (269)-344-6119 to register and must do so by March 29.