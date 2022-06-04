Run This Town Kalamazoo returns for 8th year

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Run This Town Kalamazoo (RTT), formally known as Networkingout Kalamazoo, is returning this summer for its eighth year.

The free program aims to give people a space to network and exercise at their own pace, whether they’re walking, jogging or “running this town.”

Run This Town is based at Mayor Riverfront Park.

It happens every Tuesday at 6 p.m., starting June 7 and ending on August 30.

Run This Town Kalamazoo

People from all health backgrounds are welcome to participate.

Each week will start with a brief networking period, accompanied by tunes from DJ Chuck.

Then, participants get a group warmup and stretch followed by a two-mile walk or 3.1-mile run.

“I’m pretty passionate about being active in the community where I grew up, donating not just dollars but time and energy. I’m also passionate about physical exercise. Run This Town combines those passions for me. The higher rate of heart-related diseases in Black and Brown communities is due to many factors, but being intentional about movement is an excellent way to fight it. It’s also perfect for your mental health. Working with RTT helps me be a part of that solution,” said new RTT ambassador Donta Andrews.

All state and county health and safety guidelines are required to participate.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube