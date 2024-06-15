Rollover crash kills Kalamazoo man

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A vehicle flipped, throwing a man who later died at the hospital shortly after midnight early Saturday morning.

At 12:23 a.m. Saturday, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a report of a single-vehicle rollover accident with injuries at Southtown Street and South Pitcher Street. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered that a man had been thrown from the vehicle and was seriously injured.

The man, identified as Brayon Jones, 45, of Kalamazoo, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Two other occupants of the vehicle were not injured.

The crash is being investigated by KDPS' Criminal Investigation Division. Detectives are requesting the public’s assistance with any video they may have of the accident or at the scene of the crash.

Anybody with any information should contact Kalamazoo Public Safety or anonymously through Kalamazoo Silent Observer by calling (269) 343-2100 or online at www.KalamazooSilentObserver.com.

