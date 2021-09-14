Robbers hold man at gunpoint inside apartment before stealing car in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police say 2 home invasion suspects entered an unlocked sliding glass door and held a man at gunpoint in Kalamazoo Tuesday morning.

It happened around 6 a.m. at an apartment located at 728 Drake Road in Oshtemo Township.

According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office, two black males, approximately 6,' with medium builds also stole the victim's 2011 Ford Focus with Wisconsin license plates.

Police say both wore Nike hoodies, with the hoods pulled up, blue jeans, and black COVID masks and were armed with handguns.

Call police if you have any information.