Retired police cruisers, other Kalamazoo property going up for auction

Posted at 4:04 PM, Jul 17, 2024

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Retired police cruisers and other government property could be yours at an upcoming auction in Kalamazoo!

More items up for bid include pickup trucks, other city- and county-owned vehicles, furniture, electronics and equipment, according to Biddergy.com.

We’re told bidding will be open to the public online starting Thursday.

Kalamazoo County property is scheduled to be auctioned off July 18 from 8 a.m.–8 p.m.

The city of Kalamazoo’s items will be up for auction Tuesday, July 30 from 8 a.m.–8 p.m.

Swing by Biddergy.com’s Kalamazoo auction center to inspect the items weekdays from 9 a.m.–5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Items won at auction can be picked up from the same location during the same hours.

