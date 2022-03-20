Residents displaced by Kalamazoo apartment fire

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Heavy flames spread through a second-story apartment unit in Kalamazoo Saturday evening.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says the fire happened in the area of Interfaith Boulevard and Woodward Avenue before 8 p.m.

We’re told all occupants vacated the building before public safety officers arrived.

The fire was contained in under 20 minutes, KDPS says.

Authorities are working to determine what caused the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross is helping several residents who were displaced as a result of the fire, according to KDPS.

Those with information in connection to the fire are encouraged to call KDPS at 269-337-8120 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

