REPORT: Crashes down in Kalamazoo thanks to 'Streets For All' program

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The city of Kalamazoo has seen fewer crashes in recent years.

We’re told the city’s “Streets For All” initiatives is helping to reduce overall crash numbers.

Data shows the city experienced around 3,100 crashes per year on average between 2014 and 2019. The initiatives to bring that number down began in 2022, and by the end of 2024, crashes dropped to 2,200.

City of Kalamazoo

Numerous traffic safety and calming strategies were conducted under Streets For All, which includes turning four-lane streets into three-lane streets and adding speed bumps, roundabouts, bike lanes, traffic signs and stop signs.

City officials tell FOX 17 these changes were instrumental in preventing 1,200 crashes and 200 injuries in three years’ time.

