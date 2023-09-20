Recent users of Kalamazoo trail urged to clean shoes following nearby sewage spill

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — People who recently used a Kalamazoo walking trail are urged to disinfect their shoes and other points of contact following a sewage spill Tuesday.

City officials say the spill happened near Walden Woods Condominiums & Townhomes.

Those who were on the trail between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. are instructed to thoroughly clean shoes, clothes, skin or anything that might have touched raw sewage.

We’re told the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) and Kalamazoo County Environmental Health and Community Services were both notified of the sewage spill.

