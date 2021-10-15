Protesters rally against Kalamazoo County Sheriff's response to 'constitutional issues'

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A pair of rallies were held in Kalamazoo on Friday surrounding pandemic mandates and response to them.

One of them was held outside of Comstock Middle School protesting the district's face mask requirement. The second was held outside of the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office.

People are mad the sheriff hasn't done more about what they call a "constitutional issue."

A group of around 20 people with the Kalamazoo County Citizens United were standing with signs asking Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller to "join their team."

"We’re asking Sheriff Fuller to cease…we are demanding that he cease and desist these immediately. He is repeatedly ignored the pleas of the citizens since March of 2020 when the COVID lockdown started," said Kalamazoo County resident Sabrina Pritchett-Evans.

The protesters referred to mandates like the masking of students, vaccine mandates, closure of businesses and other COVID-related implementations.

They said those things are stepping on their constitutional rights, and they felt now was the time to take a stand.

RIGHT NOW❗ Kalamazoo County Citizens United is holding a rally outside of the sheriff's office.



Organizers say Sheriff Richard Fuller has violated his oath of office & the constitution for not standing up for their freedoms during the pandemic. @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/RN4L6IrYWP — Lauren Kummer (@LaurenKummerTV) October 15, 2021

"We need to let the kids go to their schools, let them learn, let them do their sports activities without a mask. This is crazy," said a downtown Kalamazoo resident Karla Reno.

Despite many calls and emails over the last week, and longer for some, they felt like it was time to take a stand.

"He needs to hear from other citizens and how they feel, because he is an elected official which means he is here to represent the people. It has nothing to do with any party line. It is not democrat, it is not republican. He should be non-partisan when it comes to the citizens of this county and that is why we would like to talk to him," said Pritchett-Evans.

Organizers said after attempting to contact Sheriff Fuller multiple times over the last week, they finally heard from him on Thursday. They said he is willing to set up a meeting with citizens.

The details surrounding that meeting are still being finalized.

Rally at KCSO Against Sheriff Fuller

Fox 17 News did reach out to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office in an attempt to contact Sheriff Fuller but a spokesperson said he was not available.