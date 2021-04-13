Protesters gather outside Kalamazoo courthouse after death of Daunte Wright

KALAMAZOO, Mich — A group of protesters has gathered at the Kalamazoo County Courthouse to stand in solidarity with those in Brooklyn Park, MN., protesting the death of Daunte Wright.

#HAPPENING: Around 20 people are gathered outside of the #KalamazooCounty Courthouse to stand in solidarity with Brooklyn Park and the recent shooting. @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/WBWzYadds4 — Lauren Kummer (@LaurenKummerTV) April 12, 2021

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley has spoken with organizers, who have agreed to protest peacefully.

Protestors have been out for about 30 minutes. They remain on the sidewalk and peaceful. @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/LSAgECP0Yq — Lauren Kummer (@LaurenKummerTV) April 12, 2021

Coakley warned those protesting to stay peaceful and know their first amendent rights in a video posted on Kalamazoo Public Safety's YouTube page earlier today.

As of 8 p.m. Monday, there are 20-30 people protesting peacefully on the sidewalk.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube