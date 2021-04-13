Watch
Protesters gather outside Kalamazoo courthouse after death of Daunte Wright

Lauren Kummer
Posted at 8:05 PM, Apr 12, 2021
KALAMAZOO, Mich — A group of protesters has gathered at the Kalamazoo County Courthouse to stand in solidarity with those in Brooklyn Park, MN., protesting the death of Daunte Wright.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley has spoken with organizers, who have agreed to protest peacefully.

Coakley warned those protesting to stay peaceful and know their first amendent rights in a video posted on Kalamazoo Public Safety's YouTube page earlier today.

As of 8 p.m. Monday, there are 20-30 people protesting peacefully on the sidewalk.

