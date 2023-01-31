'Prom is a rite of Passage,' Cinderella Project to distribute free dresses in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Prom planning has begun and the Cinderella Project Kalamazoo is making sure every girl has the perfect dress.

“Prom can be a huge expense,” said Adrienne Wissner, founder of the Cinderella Project and owner of Memories Bridal & Evening Wear.

Prom dresses can range anywhere from $200 to $800, which not all families can afford.

“We really believe that every girl should feel like a princess at least once in our life,” Wissner said, which is one of the main reasons they started the project.

The annual event will take place on Friday Mar. 24, at the Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan Program and Training Center. Each girl will have a “fairy godmother” helping them find a dress. Wissner said there will also be seamstresses on sight.

“I get to watch the interactions between the girls and their personal shoppers or their fairy godmothers, and we see a lot of hugs, a lot of tears shared,” she said.

In order to pull the event off, they need a lot of volunteers, and are also in need of more plus size dress donations.

Anyone interested will be able to sign up for an appointment on Feb. 20 at 5 p.m. Battle Creek Charitable Union, Miss Paw Paw Program, and Harvey House Salon are also hosting prom giveaways.

