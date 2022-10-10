Portage's Monster Mash to be held on Saturday, October 22

PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage Parks & Recreation has announced that it will host a Monster Mash event at Ramona Park (8600 South Sprinkle Road). The event will be held on Saturday, October 22, starting at 3 p.m.

The event will feature trick-or-treating with community vendors, wagon rides through a spooky trail, take home crafts, an on-site magic show, airbrush tattoos, inflatable obstacle courses, balloon art, pumpkin carving demonstrations, and games.

There will also be a Portage Park & Recreations tent, where visitors can donate their unused, new, or gently used coats, hats, gloves, scarves, or other winter apparel. The donations will benefit the Portage Community Center.

Monster Mash will conclude with a drive-in style movie. The film will start at dusk, around 7 p.m. Parking will be available starting at 6 p.m. on a first come, first served basis.

Pixar’s 2001 animated film Monsters, Inc. will be the movie shown. The film was directed by Pete Docter, and stars John Goodman as Sulley, Billy Crystal as Mike, and Steve Buscemi as Randall. In the film, Sulley and Mike work for Monsters, Inc., which generates power from kids’ screams. However, after a toddler girl named Boo (Mary Gibbs) is accidentally let into their world, Sulley and Mike must bring her back to her home.

In 2002, Monsters, Inc. became one of the first films to be nominated for Best Animated Feature Film. A prequel film, Monsters University, was released in 2013. The animated television series Monsters at Work premiered on Disney+ in 2021.

