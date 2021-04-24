Portage's 'Lanterns on the Lake' to be held May 15

PORTAGE, Mich. — Lanterns on the Lake will be held at Romana Park on Sprinkle Road on Saturday, May 15 from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. this year, according to the City of Portage.

We’re told musical guest Chris Behre will be present to perform that evening.

Portage says the registration fee costs $10, adding that a lantern kit is included with the fee.

Capacity is limited to the first 100 attendees, the City tells us, who say masks will be required at the event.

Click here to register for the event.

Those with questions are asked to call Portage Parks & Recreation at 269-329-4522.

