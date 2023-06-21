Portage's Friday at the Flats and Movies in the Park to be held on Friday

PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage Parks & Recreation has announced that it will host Friday at the Flats and Movies in the Park. Both events will be held on Friday, June 23.

Friday at the Flats will be held from 4:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. at the Celery Flats Pavilion (7335 Garden Lane). The food vendors will include Skinny Kenny BBQ, Specialty Cheesecake and Dessert Company, Scott’s Pig Roast, Top Shelf Catering, Blue Plate, and Ibisons Concessions.

Friday at the Flats will also feature live musical performances from local performers, including Two of a Kind and Joshua Tree.

Movies in the Park will be held at the Celery Flats Historical Area. The movie will begin at around sunset (approximately 9:25 p.m.). Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket or chair for lawn seating.

The movie shown will be Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. The superhero group consists of Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldaña), Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista), Groot (Vin Diesel), and Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper). The film was directed by James Gunn, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Nicole Perlman.

The movie was followed by the sequels Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023). A Christmas special, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, was released on Disney+ in 2022. The team also appeared in Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), and Thor: Love and Thunder (2022).

