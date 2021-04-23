Portage's 2021 Friday at the Flats begins May 7

PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage Parks & Recreation is scheduled to launch 2021’s Friday at the Flats event series on Friday, May 7, according to the City of Portage.

We’re told Friday at the Flats will take place at the Celery Flats Pavilion on Fridays between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. through September this year.

Portage says food will be offered by Blue Plate Food Truck, Eli Doces Churros, Skinny Kenny’s and more during the May 7 event, with live music by Crooked Root Duo and No More Blues.

City officials say no admission is required for the event and that it is open to the general public.

We’re told Friday at the Flats has a maximum capacity of 300 and masks are required, unless food is being consumed.

Those with questions are asked to call Portage Parks & Recreation at 269-329-4522.

