Portage spring cleanup initiative starts April 12

PORTAGE, Mich. — The City of Portage says the annual spring cleanup program will begin April 12 this year, ending on May 13.

The City says the cleanup program gives residents an opportunity to discard unwanted materials and clutter by leaving them out for curbside pickup.

Click here to view collection dates and accepted materials.

Meanwhile, the City says the quarterly bagged leaf and brush collection program will be held April 5 to April 30. Click here for more on that program.

We’re told materials should be left at the curb before 7 a.m. on the appointed Monday of the collection week. The City says materials may not be picked up on Monday but should be collected by the end of the week scheduled for each zone.

The City asks community members to separate household materials from leaves and brush.

On May 1, the City’s compost facility will open for residents to deposit brush and bagged leaves between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., according to the City of Portage. Those wishing to drop off leaves and brush are asked to bring a driver’s license for proof of residency.

We’re told the aforementioned programs will not be conducted for schools, churches or commercial businesses.

Those with questions are asked to call the Department of Public Works at 269-329-4444.

