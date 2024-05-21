Portage school bus rear-ends vehicle at traffic light

PORTAGE, Mich. — A woman heading east on Milham Ave Tuesday morning is in the hospital after a school bus rear-ended her vehicle.

Portage Police Officers tell FOX 17 there were 15 students on the bus at the time— 3 were released to their parents at the scene and no injuries have been reported.

According to the report, the bus hit the car ahead of it that was stopped at a traffic light at Angling Rd, causing a minor collision with a third vehicle just before 7:15 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle hit was taken to Bronson Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are still looking into the crash.