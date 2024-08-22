Portage Public Schools receives grant to help pay teachers' student loans

PORTAGE, Mich. — A boost from the state is pushing Portage Public School teachers one step closer to paying off their student debt.

"Anything we can do to help offset that cost for someone who is serving a classroom full of children each and every day is absolutely worth pursuing," said Brad Galin, the school's director of Human Resources.

Portage Public Schools is one of many districts participating in the state'sStudent Loan Repayment Program.

"We have about $105,000 going to 62 of our teachers to help pay student loans," he said, adding selected teachers will be receiving up to $200 a month. "They have to be part of the federal Public Student Loan Forgiveness program and applied for that."

According to Galin, teachers were required to provide several different forms of documentation. Teachers were selected based on eligible loans.

"Then they had to be employed at least 32 hours a week and working directly with pre-K–12 students," Galin added.

Along with helping staff become certified teachers through the Grow Your Own program, Galin told FOX 17 that helping pay off loans could help with retention.

The program is funded through the Michigan Department of Education. This is just the first round of funding.

