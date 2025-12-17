Portage public safety director retires, assistant chief tapped as new leader

PORTAGE, Mich. — The City of Portage has a new head of public safety. Nicholas Armold, who led the department for 8 years, stepped down on Tuesday. The city council tapped Assistant Police Chief Matthew Wolfe as the new director.

Wolfe has been a part of Portage Public Safety since 1996, serving as a police officer, an investigator with the Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team, a detective, sergeant, lieutenant, and most recently as assistance police chief. He has a degree in criminal justice from Grand Valley State University, plus received specialized training from Eastern Michigan University and the FBI National Academy.

“We are excited to appoint Matthew Wolfe as our next Director of Public Safety,” said City Manager Pat McGinnis in a release. “His long-standing service, proven leadership, and dedication to the City of Portage make him the ideal choice to lead the department and support the safety and well-being of our residents.”

Armold was the public safety director starting in March 2017.

