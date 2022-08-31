Portage Police: responding to possible shots fired, hostage situation

PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage police are right now at the scene of what they call "an active situation."

Police say that they are responding to an incident on East Milham Avenue.

They say that they received reports of shots fired in an apartment as well as a hostage.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is also assisting with SWAT, said a KDPS representative.

It is not yet confirmed if there are any injuries or if any person was shot.

This is a breaking story. FOX 17 has a crew en route and will update when information is readily available.