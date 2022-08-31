Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo

Actions

Portage Police: responding to possible shots fired, hostage situation

Portage Standoff
FOX 17/ Matt Witkos
Portage Standoff
Posted at 10:30 PM, Aug 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-30 23:25:33-04

PORTAGE, Mich.  — Portage police are right now at the scene of what they call "an active situation."

Police say that they are responding to an incident on East Milham Avenue.

They say that they received reports of shots fired in an apartment as well as a hostage.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is also assisting with SWAT, said a KDPS representative.

It is not yet confirmed if there are any injuries or if any person was shot.

This is a breaking story. FOX 17 has a crew en route and will update when information is readily available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
52656_BookCampaign_22_Promo_480x360_1.jpg

Give a Book