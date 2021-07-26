Portage police investigating suspicious death of 82-year-old man

PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage police are investigating the death of an 82-year-old man as suspicious.

The Portage Department of Public Safety Police and Fire Divisions were called to a home on Glencove Court for a report of an unresponsive man around 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say when they arrived at the scene, they found the 82-year-old dead.

According to officers, evidence at the scene was suspicious in nature and indicated signs of violence.

No additional information about the evidence found has been released.

Police say an autopsy to determine the cause of death will happen within the next 24-hours.

The name of the man has not yet been released.

If you have any information that could help the investigation, call the Portage Department of Public Safety at 329-4567 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

