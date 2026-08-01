Portage police investigating shooting near large party that killed teenager

PORTAGE, Mich. — The Portage Public Safety Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Saturday morning near a large party.

Just after midnight, officers responded to reports of gunshots on Jacamar Court off Mallard Circle near Oakland Drive. When officers arrived, the department said they found a 33-year-old Portage man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said they immediately provided first aid before the victim was taken to the hospital. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

About 10 minutes after the initial call, a second victim — a 19-year-old man from Kalamazoo — arrived at the hospital by private vehicle, according to Portage Public Safety. Despite lifesaving efforts, he later died from his injuries.

Investigators determined a large party was taking place near the parking lot where the shooting happened. Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting, and a motive has not yet been determined.

The victim's name will be released once police notify family.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Portage Department of Public Safety at 269-329-4567 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

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