Portage police create 'safe exchange zone'

Portage Department of Public Safety
Posted at 4:47 PM, Aug 05, 2021
PORTAGE, Mich. — It's easier than ever to buy and sell items online but making the in-person exchange doesn't always feel very safe.

Fortunately, the Portage Department of Public Safety has come up with a solution.

The department created a Safe Exchange Zone.

It's well-marked, well-lit and located outside the public safety department.

The area is under 24-hour video surveillance making it the perfect place to buy, sell and trade items.

It can also be used for child custody exchanges.

The goal is to deter fake exchanges along with thefts and robberies.

For more information on the Safe Exchange Zone, click here.

