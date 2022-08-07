Portage police arrest teenager in connection with stabbing investigation

PORTAGE, Mich. — The Portage Department of Public Safety says officers arrested a teenager who’s accused of stabbing a man.

Officers responded to the Airport Inn on Helen Avenue just before 5 p.m. Saturday.

When they got there, officers found a 47-year-old man with stab wounds in his upper-torso area.

Investigators say an 18-year-old man, who was staying in the same room, stabbed the victim during a domestic dispute involving several other people staying in the room.

Officers ended up arresting the 18-year-old.

The victim was taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

If you have any information about the stabbing, call the Portage Department of Public Safety at (269) 329-4567 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

