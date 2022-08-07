Watch Now
Portage police arrest teenager in connection with stabbing investigation

portage police 05142022
Portage Department of Public Safety
Portage police officers investigated Saturday afternoon's call at the Crossroads Mall.
Posted at 8:44 PM, Aug 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-06 20:44:19-04

PORTAGE, Mich. — The Portage Department of Public Safety says officers arrested a teenager who’s accused of stabbing a man.

Officers responded to the Airport Inn on Helen Avenue just before 5 p.m. Saturday.

When they got there, officers found a 47-year-old man with stab wounds in his upper-torso area.

Investigators say an 18-year-old man, who was staying in the same room, stabbed the victim during a domestic dispute involving several other people staying in the room.

Officers ended up arresting the 18-year-old.

The victim was taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

If you have any information about the stabbing, call the Portage Department of Public Safety at (269) 329-4567 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

