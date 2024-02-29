Portage officers seek stolen vehicle that hit cruiser, led chase into Kzoo

PORTAGE, Mich. — Public safety officers are looking for a suspect they say hit a patrol car with a stolen vehicle Thursday afternoon.

The Portage Department of Public Safety (PDPS) says their officers spotted a vehicle that was reported stolen recently at Meadows Apartments.

We’re told officers tried to pull the car over but it backed into one of their cruisers and took off. A pursuit was initiated, stretching into Kalamazoo and then canceled for safety reasons.

PDPS describes the vehicle as a silver 2014 Nissan Sentra.

Those with knowledge of the vehicle’s whereabouts are encouraged to connect with PDPS at 269-343-4567. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube