Portage officer on leave after being accused of sending inappropriate photos to teen

Portage Department of Public Safety
Posted at 4:36 PM, Nov 30, 2021
VICKSBURG, Mich. — A Portage police officer has been placed on administrative leave while Michigan State Police investigate an alleged incident involving photos sent to a teen.

The officer, a detective, is accused of sending inappropriate images to a 17-year-old girl, whom he met while he was acting as a coach in Vicksburg while off duty.

Portage City Manager Adam Herringa said the administrative leave is pending the outcome of the investigation or filing of any formal charges in connection with the incident.

“This alleged incident does not reflect the values of our city employees or our community,” Herringa said in a statement. “Public Safety Director Nicholas Armold and the city administration are cooperating with the Michigan State Police as they conduct this investigation.”

