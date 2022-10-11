Watch Now
Portage Northern interim principal on leave following alleged 'incident' at homecoming dance

Posted at 2:32 PM, Oct 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-11 14:34:53-04

PORTAGE, Mich. — A Portage principal was placed on leave following “an incident” at a recent homecoming dance, according to school officials.

A representative of Portage Public Schools says the school district is investigating the incident, which they say occurred Saturday during the Portage Northern Homecoming Dance.

Northern High School’s interim principal Michael Huber is currently on administrative leave in connection with the incident, the district says.

No additional information is available at this time.

