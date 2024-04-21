Portage motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt

PORTAGE, Mich. — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Portage Sunday.

The crash happened near Oakland Drive and Ridgefield Avenue, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety (PDPS).

We’re told a 77-year-old Portage woman in a Toyota SUV tried to make a lefthand turn onto Ridgefield Avenue when it hit a speeding motorcycle operated by a 21-year-old Portage man.

PDPS says the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the hospital. The SUV driver was hospitalized for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Oakland Drive between Romence Road and Haverhill Avenue will be closed for several hours while investigation takes place.

Those with knowledge related to the crash are encouraged to connect with PDPS at 269-329-4567 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

