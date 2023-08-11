Portage man wins record $503,254 playing Club Keno

LANSING, Mich. — A Portage man scored more than $500,000 playing Club Keno!

The Michigan Lottery says 62-year-old Dan Housler matched eight numbers with a ticket purchased at Fletcher’s Pub #2 in Kalamazoo, netting him $503,254.

Those numbers were 08-39-48-51-65-66-70-71.

We’re told the payout is the largest in Club Keno’s history.

“I bought my ticket and went home from Fletcher’s,” says Housler. “When I got there, I checked my wife’s tickets and mine. On my third ticket, the confetti flew on the app screen and the prize appeared on the screen. I was so surprised. I’ve never seen this much money at once in my life!”

Housler says he previously won almost $240,000 playing the game several years ago. He plans to put his winnings toward his retirement.

