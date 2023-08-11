Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo

Actions

Portage man wins record $503,254 playing Club Keno

08.10.23-Club-Keno-The-Jack-503254-Draw-2230786-Dan-Housler-Kalamazoo-County-Photo
Michigan Lottery
08.10.23-Club-Keno-The-Jack-503254-Draw-2230786-Dan-Housler-Kalamazoo-County-Photo
Posted at 10:47 AM, Aug 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-11 10:47:21-04

LANSING, Mich. — A Portage man scored more than $500,000 playing Club Keno!

The Michigan Lottery says 62-year-old Dan Housler matched eight numbers with a ticket purchased at Fletcher’s Pub #2 in Kalamazoo, netting him $503,254.

Those numbers were 08-39-48-51-65-66-70-71.

We’re told the payout is the largest in Club Keno’s history.

“I bought my ticket and went home from Fletcher’s,” says Housler. “When I got there, I checked my wife’s tickets and mine. On my third ticket, the confetti flew on the app screen and the prize appeared on the screen. I was so surprised. I’ve never seen this much money at once in my life!”

Housler says he previously won almost $240,000 playing the game several years ago. He plans to put his winnings toward his retirement.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A_Path_Forward_960x720.png

A Path Forward