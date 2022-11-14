Portage man killed in Sprinkle Road crash

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Portage man is dead after a crash on Sprinkle Road Monday morning.

Michigan State Police say the crash happened on Sprinkle Road near the I-94 overpass around 8:30 a.m.

According to state police, a black Toyota SIV was heading northbound on Sprinkle Road when the driver, a 51-year-old man from Portage, tried to pass another vehicle.

The SUV sideswiped the other vehicle, lost control, ran off the roadway and crashed into a utility pole.

The Portage man was extricated from the vehicle and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died a short time later at the hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

Michigan State Police say both drivers were wearing seatbelts and alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

The road was shut down for several hours on Monday but has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.

